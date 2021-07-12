Cancel
Grimes County, TX

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Sunday crash

By Adrienne DeMoss
KBTX.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Grimes County on SH-30, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). DPS says a marron Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SH-30 around 7:35 p.m. Vehicles traveling the same way ahead of the motorcycle slowed to a stop behind a vehicle stopped to make a left turn on CR-174. The driver of the motorcycle attempted to slow down and made an evasive action into the grass ditch on SH-30 to avoid hitting the vehicles ahead.

