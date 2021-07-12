Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

2020: No. 20 — Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

KPVI Newschannel 6
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell hadn't played an inning at any level in nearly a year when he reported to spring training in February but it hardly showed after he batted .367 with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS in 22 exhibition games. He hasn't slowed at all with Wisconsin, where...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLWIFR

Team captain Garrett Mitchell re-signs with IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I really pushed to get him back,” IceHogs head coach Derek King said. “He’s our captain, and you know it’s hard to find a good captain like that. We’re excited for him.”. King is talking about team captain and forward Garrett Mitchell who re-signed with the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

On Wednesday afternoon, a report about high school football star Quinn Ewers had the college football world buzzing. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is “leaning” toward skipping his senior year of high school and attending Ohio State. “I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision...
MLB27 First News

Pittsburgh Pirates sign top-overall pick at below slot value

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially signed the top-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Henry Davis, on Sunday. Davis was introduced to the fans during the Pirates game against the Mets. According to reports, Pittsburgh signed Davis to a $6.5 million signing bonus, which is under...
Burley, IDkmvt

Whiting offered by UCLA

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley High School Class of 2023 standout guard just picked up her fourth offer from the Pac-12 Conference. Amari Whiting tweeted Monday that UCLA offered her. The Bruins finished this past season, going 17-6 and advancing to the round of 32 at the NCAA Women’s...
MLBESPN

Texas Rangers sign No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter with $7.9M bonus

Second overall pick Jack Leiter signed Wednesday with the Texas Rangers, getting a $7,922,000 signing bonus that is the largest for a drafted pitcher in 10 years. The deal for the right-hander out of Vanderbilt, and the son of former big league lefty Al Leiter, was for just above the recommended $7,789,900 slot for the second player taken in baseball's amateur draft on July 11.
College Sportsdailybruin.com

Graphic: UCLA’s Olympic History

Christon is currently the Sports editor and a reporter on the men's basketball and football beats. He was previously an assistant Sports editor on the women's basketball, softball, men's tennis and women's tennis beats and a reporter on the women's basketball and softball beats.
MLBmanchesterinklink.com

Groshans, Castillo Lead Fisher Cats to 3-1 Win Over Fightin Phils

Manchester, NH – Jordan Groshans ripped two doubles and Maximo Castillo logged his first quality start of the year as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) beat the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) 3-1 at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday to earn a series split. Groshans finished...
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

The Conversation: Jake Mangum

Jake Mangum was the face of the Mississippi State baseball program throughout most of his college career. With four years of Bulldog baseball to his credit, Mangum set a new SEC career record for hits. In addition to rising the top of that mountain, Mangum was part of four NCAA tournament teams, three Super Regionals, two Omaha trips and an SEC championship.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson sitting for Cincinnati Monday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Tyler Stephenson as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stephenson will take the afternoon off while Tucker Barnhart starts behind home plate and bats eighth. Our models project Stephenson for 161 more plate appearances this season, with 4 home runs, 20...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Smacks 11th homer

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. Monday's long ball was Benintendi's first in the second half of the season. He's slumped since play resumed after the All-Star break, hitting just .194 (6-for-31) in eight games, although three of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. Overall, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .265/.314/.425 with 11 homers, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored and seven stolen bases.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Starts in LF

Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City. Monday's game marked the return of Eloy Jimenez (who served as the designated hitter) from a pectoral injury that had forced him to the sideline since the end of spring training. Jimenez is normally the White Sox's starter in left field, which is where Vaughn has been a regular presence this season. The two are expected to share both jobs, as manager Tony La Russa said he doesn't expect Jimenez's return to cost Vaughn too many at-bats. The rookie has hit safely in six straight contests, going 10-for-21 with a home run, four doubles and five RBI.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Cincinnati Reds sign 1st round pick Matt McLain

The Cincinnati Reds were only one of a few teams left who had not yet signed their 1st round draft pick this year. With the deadline coming up on Sunday afternoon, things weren’t concerning yet that he hadn’t signed. Now they aren’t concerning in any manner as Matt McLain has officially signed his contract and is a part of the Reds organization.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Mariners overtake Astros on Dylan Moore's slam

Dylan Moore hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat the visiting Houston Astros 11-8 on Monday night. Kyle Seager added a three-run homer and rookie Cal Raleigh had a three-run double as the...
College Sportsdallassun.com

Gonzaga-UCLA rematch set for November

Gonzaga and UCLA will reprise their epic 2021 NCAA Tournament contest when they meet in November at the Empire Classic in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled for Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Arena. Gonzaga beat the Bruins 93-90 on a half-court heave from Jalen Suggs in overtime in the Final...
Wyoming StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming opponent preview: San Jose State dealing with different level of expectations

The Star-Tribune is taking an early look at each of Wyoming’s opponents in the order they appear on the Cowboys’ 2021 schedule. Next up are the San Jose State Spartans. —LARAMIE — By capturing its first conference championship in nearly three decades, San Jose State went from the outhouse to the penthouse in the Mountain West and became the feel-good story in college football last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy