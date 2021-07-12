Legend Of Mana Remaster Review

If you’ve been an avid fan of Capcom’s Ace Attorney franchise, chances are that you’re aware of a particular duology that never received official localizations. Dai Gyakuten Saiban and its sequel were spin-offs on the Nintendo 3DS that were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. They stand out significantly to the mainline entries, taking place at the end of the 19th century. You might know them better as “The Ace Attorney games with Sherlock Holmes in them.” Technically they are prequels, but they feature brand new adventures that require zero knowledge of any other Ace Attorney game to enjoy. We can only speculate why these games that took place primarily in Victorian era Britain never made it west, but fans have been waiting years for the chance to play them. I, along with many others, had practically given up hope that they’d ever receive an official western localization.