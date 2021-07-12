Cancel
Legend Of Mana Remaster Review

By Cullen Black
Nintendo Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy experience with the Mana series hasn’t been incredibly extensive. I’ve played bits of the original trilogy via the Collection of Mana, and previously reviewed last year’s Trials of Mana remake. The series strives on reinventing the wheel and experimenting with new gameplay mechanics, which I value greatly in the RPGs I play. Personally, I feel that Square Enix has been on a roll lately in terms of remastering their older titles. SaGa Frontier Remastered’s was one of the best ones I’ve ever seen from the company, redoing the presentation to stay faithful to the original while perfectly making it work for 16:9 displays. I guess Square has no urge to stop, as they’ve collaborated with M2 to bring back their cult classic PS1 title Legend of Mana. I’ll cut the fluffy prelude: From a purely artistic perspective, this is one of, if not the, best remasters I’ve ever seen with Square’s name on it.

