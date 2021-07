DETROIT, MI -- Federal COVID-19 relief funds could provide $100 million for home repairs and new housing units expected to help 6,000 Michigan residents. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the proposed investment Tuesday in Detroit, where state and local officials identified a need for thousands of affordable units and more funds to repair aging houses. The $100 million, which is expected to create 2,000 rental units across the state and “leverage” $380 million in private investment, will go into the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund for projects across the state.