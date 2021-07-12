Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adrian, MI

Theater Notes July 2021

By TCP Staff
toledocitypaper.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisenchanted and Dreamcoat to be presented outdoors. Croswell Opera House in Adrian, MI will give theatre goers a special treat with outdoor productions of two popular musicals this summer. July 9-18 will showcase “Disenchanted,” a comedy (very much for adults) musical about classic fairy tale princesses who are not pleased about how they have been portrayed in pop culture. Then, August 13-22, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed. For the latest information on the shows or to purchase tickets, visit croswell.org.

toledocitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Adrian, MI
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croswell Opera House#Mi#The Toledo Rep#Black Swamp Players#The Black Swamp Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan landed early Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to an internal U.S. government document and a commercial flight tracking service. An airliner carrying the 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy