Theater Notes July 2021

Disenchanted and Dreamcoat to be presented outdoors. Croswell Opera House in Adrian, MI will give theatre goers a special treat with outdoor productions of two popular musicals this summer. July 9-18 will showcase “Disenchanted,” a comedy (very much for adults) musical about classic fairy tale princesses who are not pleased about how they have been portrayed in pop culture. Then, August 13-22, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be performed. For the latest information on the shows or to purchase tickets, visit croswell.org.