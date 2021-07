Can't find the time to exercise? Well, I'm going to let you in on a little secret: You don't need to work out for hours and hours a week to lose weight, build strength, and improve your overall health. In fact, you can complete a full-body workout in just 15 minutes—and you don't even need to go to the gym to do it. The key: compound exercises, which are double-duty moves that fire up multiple muscle groups at once, allowing you to maximize your limited workout time.