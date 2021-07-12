Cancel
Education

Stitt's education secretary latest to run for superintendent

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 16 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Secretary of Education Ryan Walters announced Monday that he would run for next year's Republican nomination for state superintendent of public instruction. Walters, who was appointed by Stitt in 2020, is a former classroom teacher who serves as the executive director of...

