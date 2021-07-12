Cancel
LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Breaks Down Boastful Loki's Scenes With President Loki And Alligator Loki (Exclusive)

Last Wednesday's episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," introduced us to a lot of Loki Variants, including DeObia Oparei's Boastful Loki. He had plenty of memorable moments, including fighting off Alligator Loki - who blatantly went for his fellow God of Mischief's hand - and a clash with Tom Hiddleston's evil President Loki after he betrayed Kid Loki in the hope of becoming The Void's new King.

