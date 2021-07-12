LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Breaks Down Boastful Loki's Scenes With President Loki And Alligator Loki (Exclusive)

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston had to acknowledged that he got a bit upstaged by Alligator Loki as the series rushed towards a conclusion. On Tumblr, fans got to ask the Marvel actor some questions about the Disney+ show. You knew it was only going to be a matter of time until someone asked who the “superior” Loki was and most of the fandom would side with our reptilian friend. Hiddleston was more than game to play along. It seems he and the other actors on set had taken a liking to the stuffed animal turned hyper-realistic Alligator. Too-Clever-Privateer specifically asked the question and the entire platform basically leaned in for what was sure to be a humorous response from Hiddleston. Check out the funny times down right here.