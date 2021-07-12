Watsonville native selected as Chicago Cubs draft pick

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) An Oregon State pitcher and Watsonville native has been selected by the Chicago Cubs during the ninth round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

According to OSU, Chase Watkins was born in Santa Cruz and graduated from St. Francis High School in Watsonville. While at St. Francis, OSU says he was named County Athlete of the Year in his junior and senior years.

He played as a freshman at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and as a sophomore at the College of Central Florida before moving to OSU.

Watkins was the 274th overall pick.

