OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is doubling down, saying he has no plans to declare a state of emergency with COVID-19 cases on the rise. This comes as some Oklahoma Democrats called for the governor to take action to fight the rising cases. Four House Democrats asked Stitt to reinstate Oklahoma's emergency declaration for COVID-19 as the number of new COVID-19 cases have risen and as several schools across the state announced policies to not quarantine students who have been exposed.