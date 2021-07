The NHL has released the protected and unprotected lists for every NHL team and below is the Flames list. There aren’t too many surprises on the Calgary Flames list, with one notable veteran in Mark Giordano being left unprotected, which isn’t a surprise at all. One name that is protected that could be a quasi-surprise is Mikael Backlund. Backlund had a pretty down season and is a decent cap hit for the Flames, so there was some speculation that he could have been left unprotected, but alas the Flames chose to keep him as one of their seven protected forwards. Defence wise, no shocking bodies there either. Here’s the list: