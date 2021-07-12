Cancel
Sketchy Business Gets Called Out, Accuses Freelancer of Being a "Shyster"

By MinWage
Here we have a business trying to get a dude to work on a "trial basis" essentially giving them the ability to fire him and take credit for anything he does for them. Just so happens that like any other entitled folk, they aren't happy about it. What a bunch of gagoots. And saying you're "willing" to not pay someone is almost like if someone tried to Jedi mind trick you without using the force so it's just a jackass in a bathrobe waving his hands around. For some true shyster behavior, here's the entitled mom of 4 who tried to swindle her babysitter.

