When Tinker Hatfield was tasked with creating the Air Jordan 3 back in the late 80s, he had a lot of pressure on him to create something that Michael Jordan would enjoy. At the time, MJ was thinking of leaving Nike, and Hatfield needed to keep the legendary basketball player on board. In the end, Hatfield did just that as the Jordan 3 immediately became one of the most legendary sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman. Since that time, we have seen various incredible colorways and it doesn't seem like this sneaker is going to slow down, anytime soon.