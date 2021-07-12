DHL Supply Chain Teams with ADS to Expand Company’s Distribution Footprint Amid Building Boom
DHL Supply Chain, headquartered in Westerville, OH, the Americas leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions products used in the storm water and on-site septic wastewater industries, are expanding their existing strategic partnership. DHL will provide ADS its best-in-class transport and logistics suite of services to execute warehousing, fleet, and eCommerce solutions enhancing ADS’s production capabilities while enabling ADS to continue to deliver the necessary service levels to its customers.www.dcvelocity.com
