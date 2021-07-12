Cancel
Newport Beach, CA

ALERE PROPERTY GROUP SECURES TESLA AT NEWLY CONSTRUCTED SAN BERNARDINO INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

dcvelocity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport Beach and San Bernardino, Calif. (July 8, 2021) – Alere Property Group, a leading developer and investor of industrial real estate in Southern California, today announced that American clean energy and electric vehicle company, Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) has signed a lease and taken occupancy at 19640 Cajon Boulevard, Alere’s recently completed 322,000-square-foot industrial development in San Bernardino, Calif. The facility now serves as Tesla’s west coast distribution hub for auto parts, power walls, solar panels and other related items, and is the base of operation for hundreds of employees.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

