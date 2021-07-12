Z2 Announce A Tie-In OGN to Rise Against's Nowhere Generation
Z2 announced a tie-in OGN to Nowhere Generation, the ninth album from Chicago-area punk band Rise Against. Z2's press release promoting Nowhere Generation is unusually thin. There's usually a quote from someone, anyone involved with the project when publishers send these things, and here there's none. It could be a matter of getting something out in time for what would otherwise be a normal San Diego Comic Con, but only they know for sure.bleedingcool.com
