The annual Hooper Park Flea Market returned to Lincoln last weekend with a near record-setting number of vendors booked. Forty-five of the 50 vendors booked for the sale showed up, according to event organizer Jill Sallin. This year was her first full year organizing the event. In 2019, she took over the event just a few weeks before it took place. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. The flea market was originally started by Jill's mother, Jesse Sallin.