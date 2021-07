Even though New Jersey residents voted for the legalization of marijuana, you still have to be careful not to step out of bounds. That point gets mentioned to highlight the latest arrests that recently went down in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township. Cops allege that pot was being sold and distributed illegally via the Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop on Main Street. Two men, a forty-year-old and a twenty-one-year-old were both arrested and over $4k in pot was seized.