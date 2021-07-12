Cancel
Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko is preparing fans for the upcoming FunKon 2021 event that is set to take place online and at Funko Hollywood between August 4th – 6th. To kick things off, they released a new episode of FUN TV that was filled with good times, funny moments, and of course, some FunKon 2021 reveals. So far, we have seen quite a few big names already get their time in the spotlight, with both Marvel and DC Comics dropping some awesome convention exclusive Pops. Comic books were not the only big names showcases during the FUN TV event, including The Boys and Dungeons & Dragons. Starting us off first is the Pop debut of Black Noir from the bloody hit Amazon series The Boys finishing off Pops for all members of The Seven. As for Dungeons & Dragons, Funko continues their D20 series going with the debut of Xanathar in glorious Pop format. Whether you need a Boss for your D&D game, need a new die, or just love Funko, this is the perfect convention exclusive for you.

bleedingcool.com

