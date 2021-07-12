Cancel
Danbury, CT

Danbury Mayoral Candidate Dean Esposito Announces Record-Breaking Fundraising Total of $82,535 in First Six Weeks

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Esposito raised a record amount in the first six weeks of the municipal campaign. Shows overwhelming support to continue Danbury leadership and success. Today, Dean Esposito, Republican candidate for Mayor, announced a fundraising total of $82,535 just six weeks after launching his campaign. This total is the most raised by any candidate for Mayor in a six-week period in the history of Danbury.

