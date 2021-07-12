Cancel
Mount Prospect, IL

Now Accepting Donations for School Supply Drive

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Services Department is launching its yearly School Supply Drive. This year, families will receive a backpack with a gift card so that they are able to purchase their child’s needed school supplies. The participating families regularly utilize our food pantry or have experienced a recent significant financial hardship. Providing the families with this small yet important assistance helps set their children up for a successful school year. Residents interested in donating, can do so by donating a new book bag and dropping it off at Village Hall to the Human Services Department (50 S. Emerson St, 2nd Floor) or by making a monetary donation here. With the donations, Human Services staff will purchase the gift cards and book bags for each family.

#School Supplies#Charity#School Supply Drive#Human Services
