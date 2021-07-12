Now Accepting Donations for School Supply Drive

The Human Services Department is launching its yearly School Supply Drive. This year, families will receive a backpack with a gift card so that they are able to purchase their child’s needed school supplies. The participating families regularly utilize our food pantry or have experienced a recent significant financial hardship. Providing the families with this small yet important assistance helps set their children up for a successful school year. Residents interested in donating, can do so by donating a new book bag and dropping it off at Village Hall to the Human Services Department (50 S. Emerson St, 2nd Floor) or by making a monetary donation here. With the donations, Human Services staff will purchase the gift cards and book bags for each family.