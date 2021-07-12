Cancel
Mount Prospect, IL

Document Destruction Event - August 7

Cover picture for the articleThe Village, in partnership with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC), will host a secure document destruction event on August 7 for Mount Prospect residents. We ask that you limit your drop-off to no more than 6 boxes or paper shopping bags of documents; business or institutional materials will not be accepted. Paper clips and staples do not need to be removed, but please remove binders. Drop-off will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. at Public Works, 1700 West Central Road. You may simply drive up and workers will remove the boxes or bags from your car and place them in carts for immediate, on-site destruction. All documents dropped off will be cross-shredded, baled, and recycled. For more information, call Public Works at 847.870.5640 or email us.

