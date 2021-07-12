NTPGA Jr. Golf: Grady Ault finishes in top 10 at Willow Book CC

Courtesy photo

TYLER — Grady Ault, a student at Jacksonville High School, carded an 87 to finish tied for ninth place at Monday's NTPGA Junior Golf East Medalist tour stop at the Willow Branch Country Club in Tyler.

Ault played in the Boys 15-18 Division.

He was 11 shots in back of the winner, in what was a very competitive field.

In the Girls 15-18 Division, Natasha Johnson and Amaya Johnson of Bullard finished at 105, which put them tied for sixth place at the end of the day.