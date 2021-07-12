The next Minecraft Dungeons DLC and Ultimate Edition launch July 28

Mario on PC was never meant to be, but the evidence of what it could have been has resurfaced. Id Software co-founder John Romero showed off a video back in 2015 of Id's 1990 pitch demo for a Super Mario Bros. 3 PC port. A build of that demo has now shown up in a donation to the Strong National Museum Of Play, including some bits that Romero didn't share back then. The Museum Of Play doesn't have plans to let the public get their hands on it, sadly, but it's been tucked away as an important part of early PC gaming lore.