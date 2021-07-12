Cancel
The next Minecraft Dungeons DLC and Ultimate Edition launch July 28

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter touring through jungles, oceans, mountains, winter itself, and the Nether, Minecraft Dungeons is at last heading to The End. The next DLC for Mojang's Diablo-like Minecraft spinoff is taking players to the final dimension this month alongside another free update. They've also revealed an Ultimate Edition of the game which will be available the same day, bundling the game with all six of its DLCs.

