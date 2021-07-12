The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Acquires Kansas City, MO-Based Cardinal Ridge Apartments
Deal represents first Kansas City opportunity for leading not-for-profit affordable housing. Continuing its mission to create and preserve affordable housing in 15 states and the District of Columbia, NHPF today announced its acquisition of Cardinal Ridge Apartments in Kansas City, MO. The 160-unit former 9% tax credit deal includes LIHTC, market rate, and public housing units for seniors and families.www.stamfordadvocate.com
