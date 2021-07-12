Cancel
Duke baseball's Ethan Murray, Joey Loperfido, Peter Matt selected in 2021 MLB Draft

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Blue Devils heard their names called Monday. Duke shortstop Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 147th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Crozet, Va., native has been a steady defensive leader and a solid hitter for much of his three-year Blue Devil career, and his draft selection makes him the first Blue Devil off the board and Duke's seventh top-five rounder in the last eight years. He finished the 2021 season with a .297 average along with 22 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases.

