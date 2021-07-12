Duke baseball's Ethan Murray, Joey Loperfido, Peter Matt selected in 2021 MLB Draft

It was a record-breaking year for Alabama at the 2021 MLB Draft, with a grand total of seven former players and signees hearing their name called at the three-day event. Over the course of the first two days, the Crimson Tide saw four former players drafted — the most-ever from a single roster. While most of the athletes have likely played their last game in an Alabama uniform, the option to return is still on the table for a couple of players. Subscribe for full article.