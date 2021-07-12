Cancel
Shelf Life: Get flippin' those pages

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summer ... time to get flippin’, and not just from the diving board! Flip those pages!. Reading can take a backseat over the summer when school structure subsides and outdoor fun commences. This year, there is a stronger need to keep every child reading, not only because of summer regression (the “summer slide”) but also as a result of COVID-19 pandemic regression.

Lauren Wolk
