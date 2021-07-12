Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Fully Motorized Roll Handling Equipment For Handling Very Long Rolls Of Foil Or Film

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.