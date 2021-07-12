Landowners and tenants invited to respond to 2021 Missouri rental rate survey

(Missourinet) The Missouri Education Department has compiled survey results from the state’s K-12 public schools to find out which ones incorporate the concepts of Critical Race Theory into their classrooms. Of the 450 districts that responded, one said they work with Critical Race Theory and three said they include the New York Times 1619 Project. Those districts are Kansas City Public Schools, Hazelwood and University City. Critical Race Theory refers to a 40-year body of academic study that says racism and inequity are embedded in American institutions and legal systems. It is taught largely in higher education.