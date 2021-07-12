Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Quick and Creative Thinking Aids in Another Successful AIS Auction

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

Aaron Industrial Solutions Holds Successful Auction for Medical Device Manufacturing Company. In early June, Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) of Aaron Equipment Company helped find a solution to a problem for a publicly traded, multinational, medical device manufacturing company by removing their surplus equipment for an auction. This sale centered around a single department that was surplus to their current operations and, with some tricky hurdles to clear, stakeholders were very happy with the outcome.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Ais#Creative Thinking#Aids#Aaron Equipment Company#Covid#Ais Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyStamford Advocate

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Lightyear Raises $13.1 Million to Digitize Telecom Infrastructure Procurement and Management

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lightyear today announces $13.1 million in Series A funding to continue digitizing how enterprises procure and manage telecom infrastructure services. The raise comes on the heels of a late 2020 seed round, and reflects massive utilization growth of Lightyear’s platform, along with rapid feature expansion that has moved Lightyear beyond procurement into implementation project management and network inventory management. In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Lightyear will use the investment to boost hiring and resources in development and go-to-market functions.
Internettechacrobat.com

Build A Social Media Website Development Process And Technical Aspects

Did you ever come across the tremendous popularity across social media platforms? It’s huge, which shows creating a social network will give you an opportunity to become the wealthiest person. Social media has been rocking the entire world for quite a long time now and has innovative features to attract users. A person spends around two hours per day on average. Quite naturally, a social media website can take you to places and help you earn a lot.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Are we thinking about AI wrong?

Divya Siddarth on a better paradigm for AI, and how Taiwan is leading the way on tech governance. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
InternetEntrepreneur

This Is What Makes an Effective Digital Health Campaign

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. While digital marketing may well be a newbie to the education and health industries, it is not new to sectors like ecommerce and online entertainment. During my career, I spent some years working with pioneers of what is known today as digital marketing: a multi-disciplinary approach that includes marketing, user experience, product marketing and online business analytics. In my roles, I had the chance to lead product-marketing teams, with responsibility over consumer journey design and innovative business opportunities.
Fort Myers, FLHealthcare IT News

Tips on physician engagement and data transparency from a CMIO expert

Lee Health, based in Fort Myers, Florida, engages hospitalists with transparent, trusted data on practice patterns delivered directly to physicians. It uses precise attribution of clinical activities and influence to gain physician trust. Feedback on practice patterns is sent via text message and a mobile web app that allows physicians...
EngineeringTechCrunch

Robotic AI firm Covariant raises another $80 million

“Companies across multiple industries had already been looking to realize significant gains with AI robotics and with COVID-19, market demands then increased by an order of magnitude,” president, chief scientist and co-founder Pieter Abbeel tells TechCrunch. “Combining this with our last year of successes, our investors are keen to double down. We’ll use the funding to significantly accelerate our global expansion and grow our current lead in a competitive industry.”
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Mendocino County West Business Development Center offering free online workshops in August

West Business Development Center is offering a variety of free online workshops in August. All workshops and webinars are one hour long unless noted otherwise. The New Face of Retail: Strategies for a Changing Marketplace will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. The past 18 months has drastically changed the way businesses function. Ensure your business has the strength and knowledge to meet the demands of our ever-changing marketplace in this free workshop! https://tinyurl.com/2jrudx2y.
Real EstateAshley County Ledger

Annual Post-Auction Sales Intended To Aid COSL, Property Buyers

As COVID-19 ravaged the world, the Commissioner of State Lands Office was forced to cancel public auctions in 2020. But it still sold thousands of parcels of tax-delinquent land last year. And thousands of parcels are still available for buyers outside the public auction process. How does that happen?. When...
Public Healthhoustonmirror.com

IMPACT OF C-19 ON DIGITAL MARKETING NEEDS OF BUSINESSES

The C-19 Situation Forced the entire world's economies to shut down in no time. No one has ever imagined the world we are living at present. The fact is that due to the disruption caused by the corona virus we have undergone more digital transformation in the last one and half year. There were numerous questions asked in the board rooms, on earnings calls, in the media and, in the government. People wanted to know how their businesses would survive when the whole world is under lockdown? The answer to all those questions came in the way of digital transformation.
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Research reveals Gen Z demands radical change from the food sector

Young people feel forgotten when it comes to advice on healthy eating – that’s according to a new study conducted by EIT Food. A new study has suggested that Gen Z, or those born within the last 25 years or so, are demanding the most from the food sector, with nutrition at the forefront of what they want from their food.
Internetaba.com

Google Analytics: A Primer for Bank Marketers

Bank websites have become more important than ever over the past year. Customers have come to rely on them for updates during the COVID-19 pandemic, online banking portals have become essential for checking the status of stimulus checks, and consumers are taking advantage of online account opening and loan application solutions more than ever.
Healthskillednursingnews.com

California-Based Medical Group Partners With Tech Platform Curve Health

CareConnectMD, a California-based medical group, is partnering with technology platform Curve Health to expand its services and provide “an enhanced patient offering” to SNF residents. Curve Health’s care enablement platform combines telemedicine, smart billing, health information exchange and predictive analytics, according to a press release announcing the partnership. CareConnectMD expects...
HealthWorcester Business Journal

A commitment to safety in 2021

Last year was full of safety concerns for just about every industry, and 2021 is no different. As the threat of COVID-19 transmission decreases thanks to vaccination, it’s important to remember workplace safety shouldn’t take a back seat. In fact, you now have a great opportunity to continue the focus on health and take a wellness approach toward your employees’ safety instead of just doing what is required to check a box.
Health Servicesphysicianspractice.com

Test Benefits of engaging with value-based care

How value-based care strategies can reduce administrative burdens, improve customer service and the patient experience. Joe Nicholson, DO; chief medical officer of CareAllies discusses how value-based care strategies can reduce administrative burdens, improve customer service and the patient experience.
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Rising and Falling in Health IT – Healthcare IT Today Podcast Episode 67

For the 67th episode of the Healthcare IT Podcast, we’re talking about what’s Rising and Falling in Health IT. I’m not sure there’s ever been a time in health IT where more things have been happening. Money is flowing into new and old health IT companies as they build out new digital health solutions and work to optimize healthcare using technology.
HealthKTEN.com

Top 150 Medical Research Topics in 2021

Originally Posted On: List Of 150 Medical Research Topics :Best List 2021 (myhomeworkwriters.com) Medicine is one of the extensive courses students encounter in colleges and universities. For you to succeed in this field, you should have a look at various medical research topics. For this purpose, you should review science treasures of health care from ancient times, modern times, and the future. Let’s face reality. Of course, no one wants to fail in class. Take your time to explore these medical topics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy