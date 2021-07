We will not see any new video games from Star Wars in the next EA Play Live of July 22 of 2021 that will start at 7:00 p.m. This is how forceful the official account of Electronic Arts dedicated to its titles of the famous galactic saga, thus clearing any doubt about the possibility of seeing something new from such a famous IP as part of the event that the company will celebrate in just one week. Of course, those responsible have ensured that throughout 2022 they will share news about it, without specifying anything else.