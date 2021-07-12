Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Felipe Casias

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas born February 8, 1937 in Talpa, New Mexico to Hipolito and Teresa Casias. Felipe Lived most of his life in Talpa (El Tros). For the last 6 years he lived in Las Cruces and was taken care of by his daughter and son-in-law Joann and Ken Hacker. He went to be with the Lord June 24th surrounded by his family. He had his last meal with his son Philip and spoke his last words to the love of his life Stella.He is preceded in death by his parents, son Leo Casias, grandson Juan Pacheco brothers Floyd and Michael Casias, baby sister Lauren Casias. He is survived by his son Steve and Phillip (Claudia) Casias daughter's Joann (Ken) Hacker, Joyce Casias (Brad) brothers Joe(Olivama) Casias, Paul (Rachel)Casias, sister's Elmira (Danny) Herrera, Alvira (Benny) Benavidez, Lupe Casias, Isabel Mestas, Geneva Casias, grandchildren Clorinda Romero, Casandra Polchies, Sonya Ramirez, Santasha Casias, Jamie Casias, Pancho Garcia, Pablo Garcia, Marcos Casias, Fabian Hacker , 15 great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

