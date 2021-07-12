FDA Will Announce Rare Incidence Of Guillain-Barre Linked To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, sharing that approximately 100 individuals suffered from a rare neurologic disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after receiving this vaccine. Close to 13 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered to date in the U.S. The CDC’s statement sent to Insider was as follows:www.forbes.com
