Age 66, a resident of Rio Lucio passed away on July 5, 2021 of a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Adolfo and Elizaida Gurule, infant daughter Faby Montoya, and brother Benito Gurule, her in-laws, Nestor and Prescilla Montoya and brother-in-law Jimmy Montoya, and close uncle Eduardo Pacheco. Teresita is survived by her husband Nelson Montoya, children Jeff Montoya (Irene) and Pamela Montoya (Donald), sisters Olivia Gurule, and Carmelita Cano (Alonzo), brothers-in-law Jake Montoya (Leslie), Miguel Montoya (Betty), sister-in-law Anna Montoya, grandchildren Maria, Calista, and Alyssa Montoya from Truchas, Elijah Montoya and Toby Begay, and an aunt that was more like a sister Laura Pacheco. Rosary was recited on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 6pm in the Evergreen Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 11am at the San Antonio de Padua Catholic church in Penasco with burial following at El Valle Cemetery. The family of Teresita F. Montoya has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. www.devargastaos.com 1-866-657-4019.