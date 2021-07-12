Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taos, NM

Teresita F. Montoya

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 66, a resident of Rio Lucio passed away on July 5, 2021 of a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Adolfo and Elizaida Gurule, infant daughter Faby Montoya, and brother Benito Gurule, her in-laws, Nestor and Prescilla Montoya and brother-in-law Jimmy Montoya, and close uncle Eduardo Pacheco. Teresita is survived by her husband Nelson Montoya, children Jeff Montoya (Irene) and Pamela Montoya (Donald), sisters Olivia Gurule, and Carmelita Cano (Alonzo), brothers-in-law Jake Montoya (Leslie), Miguel Montoya (Betty), sister-in-law Anna Montoya, grandchildren Maria, Calista, and Alyssa Montoya from Truchas, Elijah Montoya and Toby Begay, and an aunt that was more like a sister Laura Pacheco. Rosary was recited on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 6pm in the Evergreen Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. Mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday July 14, 2021 at 11am at the San Antonio de Padua Catholic church in Penasco with burial following at El Valle Cemetery. The family of Teresita F. Montoya has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. www.devargastaos.com 1-866-657-4019.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, NM
City
Taos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Christian#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
BasketballABC News

U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold

TOKYO -- Their scrapbooks and trophy cases are filled with memories from Final Fours, national titles, All-America honors and even some impressive showings in the pros. Now, they all have Olympic gold medals to go with all that. The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy