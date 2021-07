One of Yakima Valley College’s most successful basketball coaches and the namesake of Ellwood Crosier Court at the school’s Sherar Gym died Wednesday. Crosier’s coaching career began in 1958, when he went back to his alma mater to join YVC — then Yakima Valley Community College — Hall of Fame coach Glen Sherar’s staff after graduating with a degree in psychology from University of Washington. Along with his duties as a psychology instructor, Crosier took over as the head coach in 1964 and compiled a 292-104 record, winning NWAACC titles in 1966 and 1976.