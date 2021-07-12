Cancel
El Prado, NM

Bonnie Chacon

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 83, of El Prado passed away on July 9, 2021. She is survived by her daughters Gennie (Jeff) Chacon-Hoyt of San Antonio, TX and Shirley (Jason) Chacon-McLaurin of Boulder, CO; sister Connie Rivera of Albuquerque and brother Toby Garcia of El Prado, and her beloved grandchildren (Gennie) Bella, Jaime, and Gabriel; and (Shirley) Madeline and Cassandra. She was a cherished daughter of God and tried to treat others as such. She spent her life in service to her family and cared for her ailing parents in the final years of their lives. She leaves a legacy of kindness. Another source of joy and love in her life was the many (over 30) years she spent in helping to care for her loved “angel” Vanessa “Nessa” Martinez. She loved deeply and is deeply loved. She will be missed by her personal family, her church family and her community. Viewing to be held at Rivera Funeral Home on July 15, 2021 at 6:00pm, masks encouraged. Funeral for family and close friends, due to Covid, masks required. Arrangements by Rivera FamilyFuneral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

