Age 59, a lifelong resident of Taos, New Mexico was called home to be with the Lord on June 30th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son Manuel Cordova Jr.; her gramita Maria Avelina Trujillo; Father Richard Anderson Sr.; Brother Richard Anderson Jr., Mother-in-law Elisa Quintana; Brothers-in-law Joe Cordova and Art Dewees; Sisters-in-law Veronica Cordova and Carrie Cordova. Natalie was an extraordinary woman. A devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was always so positive, loving and kind. “One in a million”. A true angel on earth! She had a heart of gold and will truly be missed by everyone whose heart she touched. She is survived by the Father of her kids / Life partner Manuel Cordova Sr.; Son Ronald Cordova (Roxanne Sanchez), their children Aliya & Ronnie Cordova. Daughter Jessica Cordova (Ivan Lujan), their children Diego Cordova & MilaRae Ann Lujan. Dominique & Joseph Cordova, Nicole Soto, whom she loved as her own. Granddaughter Alexis Rael, Daughter-in-law Leslie Archuleta, her children Manuel & Aubrey Cordova, Zia; Mother Rose Anderson, sister/best friend Jerri Crawford (Clint), sister, Arleen Ord, Deb Anderson; Brothers Mark, Malcom, & Ron Anderson, as well as many other relatives and friends, too many to list. Funeral service was held on July 14, 2021, at 12pm in the Evergreen Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos, with burial following at the Placitas Cemetery. The family of Natalie Anderson has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.