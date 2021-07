It seemed like old times. Spectators lined both sides of Main Road in the hamlet of Jamesport, waiting for the first chirp of a siren in the distance and the first glimpse of flashing red lights at the bend a few hundred yards up the road. Mask-free faces lit up with smiles. American flags flapped in the breeze. The scents of popping corn and sizzling burgers wafted to the road from the carnival set up at the George Young Community Center.