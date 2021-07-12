Cancel
Taos, NM

Pauline R. Mascarenas

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 72, a resident of Taos, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021, with her daughter Judy at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Catalina Griego and Cayetano Trujillo; son Johnny Esquibel; and three husbands Leroy Mascarenas, Juan A. Esquibel and Casimiro Trujillo. Pauline is survived by her children Judy Esquibel (Henry), Gloria Esquibel-Gallegos and Ruben Trujillo; five grandchildren Andrea Esquibel-Martinez, Marina Esquibel, Sabrina Sanchez , Erica Esquibel-Carrasco (Cody), Angelica Sanchez; five great grandchildren Bernice Martinez, Jasmine Martinez, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Zaragoza, Nalia Zaragoza; siblings Arturo Trujillo (Linda) and Kathy Griego and numerous other relatives and friends. Pauline was a caregiver and touched many lives; she will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Rosary will be held on August 6, 2021, at 9:15am with Funeral Mass following at 10:00am at the San Francisco de Asis Church in Ranchos de Taos. The graveside burial will be at the Talpa Cemetery after the services. Please join us in honoring Pauline by wearing her favorite color purple. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.

www.taosnews.com

Taos, NM
Natalie Martinez
