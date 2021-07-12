Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Saying goodbye: Funeral homes working through pandemic backlog

By Olivia Lyons
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H11j0_0auorViR00

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Families across our region are finally getting a chance to say goodbye. Many burials and funeral services were postponed during the pandemic but that is changing now that vaccinations are up and gathering is allowed.

It’s one of the ironies of the pandemic-- more deaths but fewer funerals. That delay in grieving deeply affected families and the funeral industry. But now, funeral homes and cemeteries are working hard to help everyone say goodbye.

“We’ve been extremely busy,” said James J. Clifford of the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.

After months of waiting, families are finally able to come together to grieve. Clifford says that’s meant a very busy spring.

“We were just backlogged,” he said. “Families didn’t know which way to go and we just had to wait it out to have a funeral ceremony and burial.”

Clifford says his home is about 85% caught up on their backlog of services.

Many families postponed their final farewells until everyone could be there in person.

“We were very slow when the pandemic happened,” said Michael Cavacas, the superintendent and groundskeeper at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.

In May 2020, Evergreen Cemetery had one casket and one cremation burial, which Cavacas says is not normal for spring.

“If you had a lot of people, like in Florida and so forth that were going to have people buried here, they couldn’t come here. There was no traveling. A lot of states were in the red for many, many months,” he said.

When the vaccine began rolling out and Gov. Phil Scott predicted reopening the state in July, people began planning services for their loved ones.

“There was a big ramp-up and interest in planning from those early months of the year through now. I know a lot of funeral homes have services scheduled into October,” said Chris Palermo, the president of the Vermont Funeral Directors Association.

Cavacas says this spring was extremely busy and his cemetery has cremations scheduled into September.

“This May was actually crazy for us, we had so much to dig, a lot of casket burials this May,” Cavacas said.

Funeral homes can have calling hours again, which means bringing all family members together in the same room, eliminating the need for livestreaming services and finding outdoor venues.

“They don’t have to worry about any pandemic problems anymore,” Clifford said. “They are welcome to have church services and gatherings here.”

Funeral directors still ask those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask when they attend a service.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

586K+
Followers
87K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Rutland, VT
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Vermont Health
Local
Vermont Business
Rutland, VT
Business
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Cremation#Pandemic#Cemeteries#Wcax#The Clifford Funeral Home#Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
CNN

Open Farm’s high-quality, sustainably sourced pet food helps your dog or cat live a healthier life

If you’re an animal lover, odds are you want the best for your pets — but what about the animal sources that help to nourish your furry companions? Yes, most premium pet food brands promise quality and high nutritional value, but their global responsibilities often end there; they don’t necessarily protect the environment or promise a humane, well-lived life to animal-based food sources. That’s where Open Farm differs from every other healthy pet food company out there.
RetailPosted by
CNN

New CDC mask guidance throws stores' policies into flux

Stores are re-evaluating their mask policies after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Tuesday to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.
LifestylePosted by
CNN

The best kitchen knife sets of 2021

High-quality, super-sharp kitchen knives make culinary tasks easier and safer. (Did you know that dull knives are actually more dangerous ?) While many home cooks will fare just fine with a basic chef’s, paring and serrated knife , investing in a set, housed neatly in a handsome knife block, adds versatility — and, for real cooking nerds, even joy — to meal-making.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
HealthPosted by
CNN

Mandating vaccines for the military would send a powerful message

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the senior editor of the Coronavirus Daily Brief and the author of the forthcoming book, "The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden." The opinions expressed here are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy