Beloved Charles E. Hurst Sr.

Age 62, was taken by our Lord to his place of eternal rest on July 6, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1958 to Benita and Glen Hurst. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Karen Hurst and Patsy Hurst; brothers Ben Hurst and Jim Hurst; nieces and nephews Amy Hurst, Benita Hurst, Richard Rusk, Johnny Trujillo, Jason Hurst and Christopher Vasquez. Charles was a man with a big heart and all those that got to know him, knew him as fun loving and outgoing. Charles is survived by his wife Debbie Hurst; his son Charles Hurst Jr. and his daughter Kirsten Charly Hurst; brothers and sisters Matthew (Christina), William, Bernice, Rose, Lulu, Brenda (David), Carmen (Juan), Clara, and many nieces and nephews he loved with all his heart. Rosary will be recited Friday July 16, 2021 at 9am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Catholic church in Cerro. Burial will follow at the Cerro Cemetery. The family of Charles E. Hurst, Sr. has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos.