Feb 23,1932 - July 4, 2021. Nuestra santa y más venerada matriarca, Maria Andreita Romero, entró en el reino de Dios muy feliz y excitada a reunirse con su esposo, Ernesto. Andreita was born in Vadito, NM on February 23, 1932 and entered peacefully and comfortably into God’s caring hands and glorious kingdom on July 4, 2021 at the age of 89 following a lengthy illness. She led a very holy, fruitful, and serving life first in Vadito, NM and then in Llano Largo, NM after joyfully marrying Ernesto Romero. Andreita very truly epitomized strength, courage, honor, faith, love, and hope humbly serving and protecting her family, extended family, friends, and others. She will be forever remembered and revered as a most gracious and devout daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, friend, and homemaker. Andreita sincerely loved and cherished her family and was the most steadfast and faithful advocate for each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She highly valued, respected, and strongly encouraged education, more so after willingly dropping out of high school to lovingly care for her ailing father. She also valued her humble farming roots growing and nurturing fruits, vegetables, and flowers while respecting and honoring the sunrise and sunset of our heavenly father’s four seasons. Andreita’s favorite time of year was Spring as it brought forth new life, sustenance, and hope. Her positive and infectious outlook on life will be greatly missed along with her humor and joyful smile. Andreita was preceded in death by her parents Juan De Jesus and Cleotilde Fedelina Valdez; her son Joseph, her husband of 64 years, Ernesto, her siblings and (in-laws) Alfonso Valdez, Benedicto Valdez (Alcarita), Alfonso Valdez II, Bernardo Valdez (Corina), Melquiades Valdez, Octaviano Valdez (Adelina), Orcelia Martinez (Eduardo), Juanita Valdez, Estefanita Martinez (Bolivar), Irene Valdez (Casimiro), and Juanito Valdez. She is survived by her daughters Maria (Frank) Jasen, Hazel (Kevin) Cope, Ellen (George) Devis, sons Clyde (Cecilia) Romero, Christopher (Euphrasia) Romero, Kenneth (Paula) Romero, ten loving grandchildren, four beloved great grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Andreita’s family extends sincere thanks, appreciation, and blessings to her various caring and loving caregivers and friends who provided home health care in her final years. Andreita’s family has entrusted her final care to Rivera Funeral Home in Taos, NM. The Most Holy Rosary took place on Monday, July 12, 2021, 6:00 pm at San Antonio de Padua Parish, Peñasco, NM. Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, July 13, 3:00 pm at San Antonio de Padua Parish, Peñasco, NM. Final internment took place on Thursday, July 15, 12:45 pm at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. May all the souls of the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Arrangements by Rivera Family Funeral Home. To share a memory, please visit our website at www.riverafuneralhome.com.