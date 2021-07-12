Cancel
Ranchos De Taos, NM

Patrick Daniel Montoya

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 36, a resident of Ranchos de Taos, was called home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Eduardo and Solidea Mondragon, Presentacion and Senida Madrid, and Mardoqueo and Estrella Lucero; grandfather Joe A. Montoya; infant son Patrick Montoya Jr.; cousins Andrew Vargas and Angel Gabriella Lopez; and godfather Daniel Medina. Patrick’s family was his world, he loved fishing, being in the great outdoors, recreational shooting and cooking meals in his “deesco” and “pit boss” smoker. He was a strong tall man, with an even bigger heart. Patrick would light up any room with his laughter and personality. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Montoya; children Kiara and Jeremy Montoya, Samantha Howell, and Aleea Torres; grandsons Nathan and Moses Hise; parents Pat and Annette Montoya; grandparents Max and Nancy Madrid, and Ruby Montoya; sister Erica Arellano (Justin); nephews Justin Jr. and Jerome Arellano; nieces Jaelynn (Sissy) Arellano, Rebekah, Jadah, and Selah Espinoza; in-laws Eddie Howell and Rebecca Montoya; sister-in-law Mary Espinoza (Paul); brother-in-law Eloy Trujillo (Arielle); godmother Brenda Medina and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Serving the family as Pallbearers are: Justin Arellano, Manuel Archuleta, Joseph Montoya, Gilbert Lopez, Sam Rascon, Gerald Salazar and Jerome Salazar. Private Family Services were held and burial followed at the New Llano Quemado Cemetery. The family of Patrick Daniel Montoya has entrusted the care of their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home of Taos. 866-657-4019 www.devargastaos.com.

www.taosnews.com

