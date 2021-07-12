Sara Morgan

Died on March 22 in Morocco surrounded by her loving family. She was 75. Born in New Jersey and educated at Brown University, Sara traveled the world in search of the core truth at the heart of all mystical traditions. Starting in the mid-1970s, Sara made her home in northern New Mexico, where she served the community as a counselor specializing in conscious dying and grief. She was a lifetime member of Lama Foundation, an initiated murshida (a Sufi teacher), a friend of Ram Dass (Be Here Now) and a follower of Murshid Samuel Lewis (Dances of Universal Peace). She loved nature and was a passionate gardener. Sara is survived by her son, Emmanuel Hamza Weinman (wife Nora Fitzgerald), four grandchildren (Karima, Amin, Youssef, Yasin), five siblings, and countless beloved friends. Private remembrances have been held around the world. Donations may be made in Sara’s memory to her daughter-in-law’s organization in support of women in Morocco: Amal Association http://amalnonprofit.org/