Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sara Morgan

Taos News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDied on March 22 in Morocco surrounded by her loving family. She was 75. Born in New Jersey and educated at Brown University, Sara traveled the world in search of the core truth at the heart of all mystical traditions. Starting in the mid-1970s, Sara made her home in northern New Mexico, where she served the community as a counselor specializing in conscious dying and grief. She was a lifetime member of Lama Foundation, an initiated murshida (a Sufi teacher), a friend of Ram Dass (Be Here Now) and a follower of Murshid Samuel Lewis (Dances of Universal Peace). She loved nature and was a passionate gardener. Sara is survived by her son, Emmanuel Hamza Weinman (wife Nora Fitzgerald), four grandchildren (Karima, Amin, Youssef, Yasin), five siblings, and countless beloved friends. Private remembrances have been held around the world. Donations may be made in Sara’s memory to her daughter-in-law’s organization in support of women in Morocco: Amal Association http://amalnonprofit.org/

www.taosnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#New Jersey#Follower#Northern New Mexico#Brown University#Lama Foundation#Sufi#Amal Association#Tribute Store
Related
NBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Posted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
FOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy