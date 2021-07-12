Busy Hudson Valley Shoprite To Close; Customers Shocked, Saddened
A busy Hudson Valley Shoprite supermarket will close its doors for good and will not be moving to a new location. The news has sent shockwaves through social media, with loyal customers wondering where they will go food shopping now that their favorite supermarket is shutting down. The Hudson Valley has many shopping choices but for some, the convenience of shopping near their home or work is a major consideration.hudsonvalleypost.com
Comments / 2