TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC announced today that the club has recalled forward Jordan Perruzza from USL Championship side San Antonio FC. Perruzza, 20, was loaned out to San Antonio on May 20, and the Toronto native went on to appear in six matches for the Texas-based team. During that span, Perruzza made just one start, logging just 156 minutes of game action, scoring one goal. It’s worth noting that he did pick up a minor injury, which certainly hampered his playing time.