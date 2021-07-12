SPEEDING DRIVERS BE WARNED: “OBEY THE SIGN OR PAY THE FINE” ARKANSAS LAW ENFORCEMENT CLAMPDOWN UNDERWAY
Arkansas law enforcement officers have launched a speed enforcement blitz with additional patrols to stop speeding drivers. Operating under the tagline, “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine”, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and local police officers have committed to confront the safety threat caused by drivers who choose to ignore the posted speed limit on Arkansas highways and local streets.www.dps.arkansas.gov
Comments / 0