Amidst all the discussions around The New York Times‘ publication of Rachel Nichols’ 2020 comments about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor, the fallout that’s created within ESPN, the reduced on-air duties that’s led to for Nichols, and the memo from ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro about this and the timeline questions that raises, a key question is if Taylor and/or Nichols will stick with ESPN after all this. Even ahead of that NYT piece, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post wrote that Taylor’s contract expires July 20 (the date of a potential sixth game of the NBA Finals, and two days ahead of a potential seventh game, notable considering that Taylor is now ESPN’s main NBA Countdown pre-game/halftime/post-game host there), that she’d been offered “near $5 million” annually to stay last year but turned that down, and that their current offer to her was in the $2-$3 million range and that she hadn’t agreed to that and might head elsewhere (with NBC and Amazon specifically mentioned as possible landing places).