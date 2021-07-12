Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Pedestrian, 58, Struck, Killed Crossing South Jersey Highway

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
US Route 30 at Station Avenue in Absecon Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 58-year-old pedestrian died on Sunday after being hit by a car while crossing a highway in Atlantic County, authorities said.

A motorist from Galloway was driving a 2008 GMC Envoy west on Route 30 just after midnight when he reportedly struck Christopher Burtt of Massachusetts, according to Absecon police.

Burtt reportedly was crossing at Absecon Highway (Route 30) and Station Avenue when the fatal crash occurred, police said.

Police suspect that Burtt crossed the road against the traffic signal but an investigation remained.

The 46-year-old driver had not been ticketed, and police have not released his name.

Anyone who has any information about the crash, or may have seen it, is urged to call the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667 Ext. 858.

