California Governor Gavin Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Historic Broadband Budget Bill – Includes $1 Billion for Rural Communities
July 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) today announced an agreement on a broadband trailer bill, AB/SB 156, to expand the state’s broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity for families and businesses.goldrushcam.com
